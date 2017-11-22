Starting price of Xiaomi Mi 7 could be as low as Rs. 26,500 claims report

We were quite disappointed when Xiaomi announced that the flagship Mi 6 won't come to the Indian market. After all, its predecessor Mi 5 sold like hot cakes in the country.

In any case, we are now looking forward to the Xiaomi Mi 7 that is expected to get unveiled around February 2018. The smartphone has already appeared in multiple leaks so far and now the Chinese publication mydrivers.com has leaked some of its key specs as well as the pricing of the upcoming Mi 7. While the authenticity of this leak is questionable, there is no harm in having a look through it.

Going by the report, the Xiaomi Mi 7 will catch up with the current trend by featuring a full-screen design with minimal bezels. It is said to come with a 6.01-inch OLED display that will be manufactured by Samsung. The display will have the aspect ratio of 18:9.

Under its hood, the smartphone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor clubbed with 6GB of RAM. Qualcomm is expected to launch its new flagship chipset next month.

The imagery aspect of the Mi 7 is speculated to include a dual rear camera setup with two 16MP sensors with an aperture size of f/1.7. There is no information on the front camera of the smartphone.

The battery capacity is not mentioned, but the report claims the Xiaomi Mi 7 will offer fast charging support. As for the pricing, the starting price of the handset is said to be somewhere around 2,699 Yuan (approximately Rs. 26,500). If this information turns out to be legit, then the Mi 7 will be one of the cheapest flagships around.

While both Samsung and Apple introduced Facial Recognition feature on their flagships, the Mi 7 is unlikely to include something as such. As per the report, Xiaomi will stick to the fingerprint scanner that will place at the rear panel of the smartphone.

Previous reports had also claimed that there will be two variants of the Mi 7. The basic one with 6GB RAM, whereas the higher variant, will carry 8GB of RAM.