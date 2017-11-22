Xiaomi Redmi 4 now receiving MIUI 9 stable version based on Android Nougat

We have some good news for Redmi Note 4 users in India. Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 9 stable update to the smartphone.

The firmware update which carries the build number V9.1.1.0.NAMMIEI also brings Android 7.1 Nougat and Xiaomi's Smart App launcher. If you are on Global Stable ROM, please follow this guide to flash this Global Beta ROM: Flash Redmi 4 Global (India Version). MIUI 9 has already made its way to some other devices including the Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi 5s and the newly launched Mi Mix 2 to name a few.

While there is a slew of new features, the new MIUI 9 version's main highlights are fast app launches and that it delivers seamless performance and experience.

Moreover, the new version also brings in system optimizations, bug fixes, as well as improvements in notifications and users will now see bundled notifications, expand the notification for the tab, quick reply, split-screen, app vault and quick tap change.

MIUI 9 also comes with 21 animated icons as well as "Smart photo editor" feature powered by on-device AI and the feature will now allow users to do more with their image.

In addition, the new version of Xiaomi's custom ROM brings new and improved apps that will seemingly enhance customer experience. Some of the improved apps include Mi Calculator, Mi Explorer, Mi Video, Mi Drop, Calendar, New stickers (12 stickers exclusively for India), new themes and Security.

Besides all these, with this new update, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 will also get the usual features of Android Nougat. Such as it will bring quick app switching by double tapping on the recent key to open the last used app, a revamped notification shade that will bundle similar notifications, split-screen mode, clear recent apps buttons, easier navigation settings, a new row of quick settings, and more.