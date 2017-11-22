Xiaomi Mi A1 gets updated with November security patch and other improvements

Xiaomi Mi A1, the Android One smartphone from the company that went official in September is receiving a new software update. The manufacturer has rolled out a huge OTA update measuring up to 1GB to the smartphone.

Some users have reported that this update to the Mi A1 measures around 460MB while some others claim that it is up to 1GB. The latter is because the update might bring the previous security patches and bug fixes as well along with it. The new update is bundled with the latest November security patch to the Xiaomi's Android One smartphone.

Besides the November security patch, the Xiaomi Mi A1 users who have received the update will find under-the-hood improvements, improved performance, better security and enhanced system stability. There are not many new changes and improvements brought to the system UI with the rollout of this update, claims a report by TheAndroidSoul.

One of the major benefits of the Android One platform is that the devices running it will get the software updates before others. Unfortunately, Xiaomi has rolled out this update after some of the other manufacturers. However, it is pretty good to see the Mi A1 get the latest update.

Being an Android One smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi A1 will get the Android Oreo update soon. Mostly, we can expect the smartphone to get the update by the end of December this year.

To recap on specs, the Xiaomi Mi A1 flaunts a dual camera setup at its rear with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens along with 2x optical zoom and portrait mode as well. The smartphone flaunts a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with the 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass protection. At its heart, there operates an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC teamed up with Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space further expandable via a microSD card.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is bundled with connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM with a hybrid SIM card slot, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. A 3080mAh battery renders the necessary battery life to the phone. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well on board.