ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Tambo Mobile forays into South Indian market, launches TA-3 budget smartphone

The new smartphone is categorized as 'Superphone' and will be available in three colors - Jet Black, Champagne and Metallic Blue at a price of Rs. 4,999 along with a free protective cover.

By

Related Articles

    With an aim to expand its reach in India, Tambo Mobile announced the launch of its brand with its flagship smartphone, TA-3 and 7 feature phones in Karnataka.

    Tambo Mobile forays into South Indian market

    "We understand our target audience and have kept them in mind while developing phones that are superior in quality, design, and engineering. Tambo Superphones and Power phones have the latest features specifically designed to provide a seamless experience. We strive to provide advanced products at an affordable price that is high on innovative specs and can be easily used by one and all," Sudhir Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Tambo said.

    The new smartphone is categorized as 'Superphone' and will be available in three colors - Jet Black, Champagne, and Metallic Blue at a price of Rs. 4,999 along with a free protective cover.

    The TA-3 sports full view design and 4.95- inch bright display, fingerprint sensor, and face recognition. It is powered by a Quadcore processor with MediaTek 6737.

    The 4G enabled device also supports VoLTE. It comes with 16GB ROM expandable up to 64GB,

    On the imaging front, TA-3 comes with a 5MP rear camera with Dual LED flash 5MP front camera with flash. The camera comes with face beauty, burst mode, panorama mode, and stickers.

    It also has features like dedicated music keys, time talker, 60-day battery standby along with 22 Language support.

    The company is providing a service warranty of 200 days replacement along with a warranty for a one-time screen replacement within 365 days of buying the phone.

    Furthermore, Tambo also plans to have more than 600 service centers by the end of FY 2018.

    Read More About: tambo Mobile news
    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 17:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue