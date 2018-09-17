Tambo Mobile forays into South Indian market, launches TA-3 budget smartphone

With an aim to expand its reach in India, Tambo Mobile announced the launch of its brand with its flagship smartphone, TA-3 and 7 feature phones in Karnataka.

"We understand our target audience and have kept them in mind while developing phones that are superior in quality, design, and engineering. Tambo Superphones and Power phones have the latest features specifically designed to provide a seamless experience. We strive to provide advanced products at an affordable price that is high on innovative specs and can be easily used by one and all," Sudhir Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Tambo said.

The new smartphone is categorized as 'Superphone' and will be available in three colors - Jet Black, Champagne, and Metallic Blue at a price of Rs. 4,999 along with a free protective cover.

The TA-3 sports full view design and 4.95- inch bright display, fingerprint sensor, and face recognition. It is powered by a Quadcore processor with MediaTek 6737.

The 4G enabled device also supports VoLTE. It comes with 16GB ROM expandable up to 64GB,

On the imaging front, TA-3 comes with a 5MP rear camera with Dual LED flash 5MP front camera with flash. The camera comes with face beauty, burst mode, panorama mode, and stickers.

It also has features like dedicated music keys, time talker, 60-day battery standby along with 22 Language support.

The company is providing a service warranty of 200 days replacement along with a warranty for a one-time screen replacement within 365 days of buying the phone.

Furthermore, Tambo also plans to have more than 600 service centers by the end of FY 2018.