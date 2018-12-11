Tambo Mobiles launches TA-40 superphone at Rs 5,999

Homegrown mobile phone brand, Tambo Mobiles has announced the launch of its smartphone - TA-40.

The newly launched device will be available in three colors - Red, Steel Grey, and Champagne. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs. 5,999 and it will be available across retail stores in India.

The smartphone comes with 5.45" IPS full view display, fingerprint sensor, and advanced face recognition. There's a 5MP front camera and 5MP rear camera.

The phone also comes loaded with picture beautification features like DualBokeh Mode, Face Beauty and Face Stickers. One can also capture fast motion movements with the time lapse feature.

TA-40 runs on Android Oreo (Go edition) and is powered by the 1.3GHz Quadcore processor and it is paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage which is expandable up to 64GB allowing you to enjoy the flawless performance of the phone.

Sudhir Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Agaston Mobile Pvt. Ltd. said, "Tambo TA-40 is a powerful budget smartphone designed keeping in mind the Indian customer's preferences. We have received a good response for the Tambo's previously launched Superphones TA-3 and TA-4 that are already available in the market. We have seen a great demand for budget smartphones with good camera quality and have specifically designed the phone with advanced camera features with the help of our R&D team."

The newly launched smartphone runs on Android Oreo Go Edition and it is backed by a 2,400mAH battery.

The newly launched smartphone comes with a service warranty of 200 days replacement along with a warranty of one-time screen replacement within 365 days of buying the phone.

Tambo already has more than 600 service centers in India and aims to have 1000 service centers by the end of 2018.