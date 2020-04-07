TCL 10L, TCL 10 5G, TCL 10 Pro Launched With Quad Rear Cameras

All these new TCL 10 series smartphones use NXTVISION's SDR-to-HDR tone mapping. Also, these devices feature 3.5mm headphone jack and what's called Super Bluetooth, which enables these devices to connect to four wireless speakers simultaneously. Let's take a look at the details of the newly launched TCL smartphones from below.

TCL 10L Details

TCL 10L is the most affordable offering among the trio packing specs that we see in mid-range 4G launched last year. The device features a 6.53-inch LCD LTPS FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout at the top left to house the 16MP selfie camera sensor. There is a dedicated PixelWorks chip, which converts SDR to HDR in real-time.

Under its hood, the TCL 10L employs a Snapdragon 665 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space along with expandable storage space of up to 256GB. For imaging, this smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The other goodies of the TCL 10L include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi, an audio amplifier, a dedicated audio chipset, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, an additional hardware button called smart key that can activate Google Assistant, and Android 10 topped with TCL UI. TCL 10L will be priced at 249 euros (approx, Rs. 20,500).

TCL 10 5G Details

TCL 10 5G sports some common specs from TCL 10L including the display, storage and connectivity aspects but has a powerful processor, bigger battery and improved cameras. The 5G smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 765G SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, standard connectivity aspects, and a 4500mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. It has a quad-camera module with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The TCL 10 5G is priced at 399 euros (approx. Rs. 32,800).

TCL 10 Pro Details

TCL 10 Pro is the most expensive smartphone among the trio but it misses out on 5G unlike the TCL 10 5G. Well, the TCL 10 Pro features a 6.47-inch AMOLED FHD+ display sans a punch-hole cutout. It comes with a Snapdragon 675 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space along with a microSD card slot. The other goodies include an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and other notable features as seen in its siblings.

Running Android 10, the TCL 10 Pro will get the Android 11 update in the future. There is a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 16MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera sensor on this TCL smartphone is a 24MP sensor. A 4500mAh battery powers the device with Quick Charge 3.0. The TCL 10 Pro is priced at 449 euros (approx. Rs. 36,800).