TCL joins the league of elites by showcasing the foldable DragonHinge display News oi-Vivek TCL is expected to launch foldable smartphones in 2020

TCL has joined the league of elites in the smartphone industry by showcasing the proprietary DragonHinge display technology used in the upcoming premium smartphones from TCL.

The showcased the foldable display panels for smartphones and tablets using the DragonHinge technology. Here is everything that TCL showcased at MWC 2019.

Tech behind the foldable display panel

TCL uses foldable AMOLED display panel from TCL's partner company, CSOT. Using the state of the art DragonHinge technology, TCL can offer mechanical casing for these devices with the ability to fold and bend in different directions.

The company did confirm the TCL branded foldable smartphones, and foldable tablets will hit the market 2020. As of now, there is no additional information about the features and specifications of the TCL foldable smartphones are foldable tablets.

Peter Lee, General Manager, Global Sales and Marketing at TCL Communication said

Together with the support of our sister company, CSOT, we're showing that TCL can be an innovator and leader in the mobile device market of the future. When we look at the potential of our flexible device portfolio, we're obviously very excited about what we'll be bringing to market down the road. However, we're not in a race to be the first because we feel it is more responsible to take a patient, thoughtful approach to not only solve hardware challenges but also work with our partners on software solutions to ensure we deliver a meaningful user experience.

Shane Lee, General Manager, Global Product Center at TCL Communication said

When we look at the practical application of flexible display and foldable mobile devices, there are really three challenges that need to be overcome: the flexible AMOLED display itself, a durable mechanical housing, and of course the software that can seamlessly adapt to these new form factors. We have conquered many of the challenges that come with flexible displays; and now with the announcement of DragonHinge, we're able to show the world how we'll overcome the mechanical housing challenges that must be solved in order to support these new foldable form factors. We now have a hardware solution to build from, freeing us up to

tackle the unique software experiences this new technology enables, and how it all ties into the larger connected ecosystem as we prepare to launch our first foldable device next year.