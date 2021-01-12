TCL Launches TCL 20 5G, 20 SE Smartphones At CES 2021 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

TCL announced the 20 series smartphones at CES 2021 alongside the TV lineup. The series comprises a total of five devices, however, the company has now unveiled two models namely the TCL 20 5G and the 20 SE. The other models will be launched in the coming days.

TCL 20 5G And 20 SE Price

The price of the TCL 20 5G starts at €299 (roughly Rs. 26,666) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone comes in Mist Gray and Placid Blue shades. On the other hand, the TCL 20 SE comes with a price tag of €149 (around Rs. 13,287).

TCL 20 5G Features

Starting with the TCL 20 5G, the phone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with a punch-hole cutout. It runs the Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with Adreno 619L GPU, DDR4x RAM, and UFS 2.1 storage. The phone also features HDR10 video playback support. In terms of dimension, the TCL 20 5G measures 166.2 x 76.8 x 9.1mm and weighs 206g.

Moreover, a 4,500 mAh battery unit fuels the device which supports 18W charging tech. Software-wise, the device ships with Android 10 based on the company's UI. For cameras, there is a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie camera.

On the connectivity front, the phone gets a 3.5mm audio jack, microSD slot, Wi-Fi 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, side-mounted fingerprint, and USB-C port for charging.

TCL 20 SE Features

On the other hand, the TCL 20 SE comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD display and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone gets its power from the Snapdragon 460 SoC and it ships with Android 11 OS. It packs a bigger 5,000 mAh battery with the same 18W charging tech as the TCL 20 5G.

In terms of optics, the handset has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48MP or 16MP main lens, a 5MP wide-angle, and a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors.

Upfront, it has a 13MP or 8MP sensor selfie camera. Other features of the device include Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, FM Radio, NFC for connectivity and it sports a rear-positioned fingerprint sensor.

