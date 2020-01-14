Just In
TCL To Launch New Smartphones In February At MWC 2020
After launching smartphones at CES, TCL is now planning to launch many devices at the Mobile World Congress 2020. The company has also shared its invite online and confirmed the timings of the event. According to the invitation, TCL is likely to launch many smartphones at the event. It is also expected that the company will launch smartphones under its Alcatel brand and its new brand.
Earlier in January, the company has launched its four smartphones under the premium segment. The company has launched TCL 105G, TCL 10L, and TCL 10 Pro and foldable smartphones at the CES 2020.
So, it is expected that the company will display its foldable device at the MWC, which is scheduled between February 24 to February 27 in Barcelona. However, the company has not shared many details about the upcoming launch. But a report by GSMArena highlighted that the company will launch smartphones under its Alcatel brand and TCL 10 lineup.
TCL 105G, TCL 10L, And TCL 10 Pro: Details
Let's start with the TCL 10 5G handset, which comes with Qualcomm's latest 7 series. It features a punch-hole display, dual-LED flash modules, and a quad-rear camera. The smartphone is likely to price at Rs. 36,000. Besides, it comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, LCD display, and Type-C port.
On the other hand, TCL 10L is likely to have a 48MP sensor, LCD panel, and fingerprint scanner. However, there is no information about pricing. But the brand is known for launching affordable products. So we can hope the upcoming device will be under an affordable range.
Lastly, the TCL 10 Pro is likely to have a 6.5-inch edge AMOLED screen along with waterdrop notch. On the camera front, the smartphone will include a quad-lens rear camera set up. Furthermore, the smartphone supports a 64MP sensor and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.
