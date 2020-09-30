Tecno Camon 16 S With MediaTek Helio P22 Processor Appears On Google Play Console Listing News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno seems to be adding a new smartphone called the Tecno Camon 16 S to its portfolio. Earlier this month, the company introduced three new handsets including the Tecno Camon 16 Premier, Camon 16, and the Camon 16 Pro under the Camon 16 series. Now, the upcoming Camon 16 S has been spotted on Google Play Console listing, detailing some features of the upcoming phone.

Tecno Camon 16 S Details

As per the Google Play Console listing, the handset will offer 720 x 1,600 pixels screen resolution and it will feature a punch-hole design for the selfie camera which will be placed in the upper left of the screen.

The phone is believed to run on Android 10 OS with the company's custom UI. As per the listing, the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset will handle the processing on the device which will be paired with up to 3GB RAM. As of now, nothing more is known about the upcoming phone. We expect to get more details about the device in the coming days.

Interestingly, the other models of the Camon 16 series are all powered by the MediaTek Helio G-series chipset. To recall, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,460 pixels) display with a pill-shaped punch-hole cutout.

Running the Android 10, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage that supports additional storage expansion up to 512GB. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier has a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, two 2MP sensors. It offers a dual-lens consisting of a 48MP main camera and an 8MP lens. It also supports Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS for connectivity.

Best Mobiles in India