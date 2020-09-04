Tecno Introduces Camon 16 Premier With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tecno has announced the launch of a new smartphone series, called the Camon 16. The new series of smartphones includes the Tecno Camon 16 Premier, Camon 16, and the Camon 16 Pro. The company has not shared the details about the two smartphones, but the Tecno Camon 16 Premier is available at KES 28,999 (close to Rs. 19,626).

Besides, the company is providing its wireless earbuds with the retail box. The smartphone comes in six colour options- Purist Blue, Ice Crystal Blue, Misty Grey, Glacier Silver, Onyx Black, and Cloud White. The newly launched smartphones are the successor of the Tecno 15 series, which was launched in February this year.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.9-inch Full HD+ display along with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. The smartphone supports 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-house storage. Additionally, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier packs a 4,500mAh battery along with a 33W fast charger, which the company claims can charge the 70 percent phone in only half an hour.

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier runs the Android 10 operating system. The smartphone supports GPS, GLONASS, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, and 4G VoLTE. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier supports a quad-camera setup at the back. It has 64MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP portrait lens, and 2MP depth sensor.

The 48MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens are placed at the front side. Recently, the company launched a new variant of the Tecno Spark 6 Air. The newly launched smartphone comes in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It is priced at Rs. 8,499 and is available on Amazon along with retail stores. The smartphone is available in two colours-Comet Black and Ocean Blue. Besides, the company has announced an offer, where it is providing a one-time screen replacement facility.

