Tecno Launches Spark Go 2020 Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery For Rs. 6,499 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tecno has brought a new smartphone in India -- Spark Go 2020. The smartphone comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and will available on Flipkart from September 7, 2020. The newly launched smartphone is basically a successor of the Spark Go that features a MediaTek HelioA20 processor along with 2GB of RAM. The Spark Go 2020 is priced at Rs. 6,499 and comes in two color options- Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue.

Tecno Spark Go 2020: Specification And Features

The Tecno Spark Go 2020 edition features a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch screen along with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 720×1500 resolution. The smartphone comes with a quad-core MediaTekHelio A20 processor and a 2GB/32GB variant, which can be expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

The SPARK Go 2020 smartphone is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery that can offer standby time up to 36 days, 27 hours of calling time, video playback of 21 hours, browsing for 19 hours, and music playback for 145 hours as per the company claims. The smartphone supports an AI dual-camera at the back. It has a 13MP primary camera along with Dual Flashlight and an AI lens.

It also has an 8MP camera on the front and has different modes like AI Beauty, AI Portrait, Auto Scene Detection, and Bokeh Effect. The Tecno Spark Go Edition supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, and dual 4G VoLTE. The smartphone runs Android 10 Go Edition.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to bring a new smartphone this week in the country. The company plans to bring the Camon 16 smartphone on September 3, 2020. In fact, Tecno will be live streaming the launch on YouTube. The Tecno Camon 16 features a 16.9-inch display, 48MP camera on the front, and a 64MP camera on the back.

Best Mobiles in India