Tecno Camon 16 With 64MP Quad Lens Launched In India: Should You Buy?

Tecno Camon 16 has been launched in India as the latest entry-level phone. The features of the handset include a 64MP AI quad-rear camera setup, punch hole display, and much more. The phone comes in a single storage and two color options.

Tecno Camon 16 Price And Sale Date

The single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage of the Tecno Camon 16 is priced in India at Rs. 10,999. It will be available in Cloud White and Purist Blue color variants. The phone will go on sale during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale starting October 16.

Tecno Camon 16: Features

As an entry-level phone, the Tecno Camon 16 offers some impressive features including its camera, battery performance. The phone bestows a 6.8-inch HD+ hole-punch display with 89.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The MediaTek Helio G79 SoC handles the processing under its hood paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

In terms of battery, the handset is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Tecno Camon 16 claims to offer a standby time of 29 days, 34 hours calling, 15 hours game playing, 16 hours internet use, 22 hours video playback. Besides, it takes around two hours to charge the full battery.

Coming to the optics, there is a quad-camera module at the back of the Tecno Camon 16 consisting of a 64MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a final AI lens. You get a 16MP front camera for taking selfies and videos. Further, the camera features of the handset include night portrait, super night shot, 10x Zoom, slow motion, video bokeh, and more.

Tecno Camon 16: Alternative

The handset will compete against the Realme Narzo 20, Moto G8 power Lite. Both phones are available in the market at almost same price point. Comparing the features, it can be said the Tecno Camon 16 packs a better camera from both handsets.

