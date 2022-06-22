Tecno Camon 19 Announced With Advanced Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery: Can It Take On Competition?

Tecno Camon 19 Cameras: What’s New?

One of the key highlights of the new Tecno Camon 19 series is the camera for this segment. Both smartphones pack a triple-camera setup at the rear. Both phones get a 64MP primary shooter with an f/1.6 aperture, which packs a couple of enhanced features for nighttime photography.

The second sensor is a 50MP telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture and a third 2MP depth sensor on the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. The Pro model also gets a 32MP camera in the front, which is a 16MP sensor on the base model. The base Tecno Camon 19 also gets a 2MP depth shooter for the second lens and a QVGA shooter for the third camera at the rear.

Introducing #CAMON19Series' true tone night portrait system. With high-clear crystal glass lens and RGBW camera sensor, more light can be captured, and even in dark light, shining portraits of bright colors can also be produced. #TECNO #CAMON19Series #YourUltraShineInTheNight pic.twitter.com/ADsGe5F6QB — tecnomobile (@tecnomobile) June 19, 2022

Tecno Camon 19 Series Features

The new Tecno Camon 19 and the Tecno Camon 19 Pro both feature a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The display comes with TUV Rheinland certification, which minimizes blue light emission. The Tecno Camon 19 series was also awarded the iF Design Award 2022 for its slim bezel design.

Under the hood, the Tecno Camon 19 draws power from the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the other hand, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro gets its power from the Helio G96 chipset backed by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Like all other Tecno phones, the new Tecno Camon 19 series run Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with the HiOS 8.6 custom skin on top. Additionally, both phones get a 5,000 mAh battery. The Tecno Camon 19 includes 33W fast charging support whereas the Tecno Camon 19 gets 18W fast charging support.

The Tecno Camon 19 series come with the usual connectivity options, which include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and 4G. Additionally, both phones get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. The box also includes a pair of earphones, which is quite unheard of these days.

Tecno Camon 19 Price: Better Than Competition?

Presently, the Tecno Camon 19 series has debuted in the US and European markets. The base Tecno Camon 19 starts from USD 280 (around Rs. 22,000) and the Tecno Camon 19 Pro starts from USD 320 (around Rs. 25,000).

The sub-Rs. 25,000 segment in India is quite popular, offering a wide range of mid-range smartphones from all brands. So far, most Tecno smartphones range in the affordable and budget segment. The new Tecno Camon 19 could further boost competition in this segment.

Currently, the predecessor to this series, the Tecno Camon 18 is available in India. The Tecno Camon 19 India launch, price, and availability will likely be announced in the coming days.