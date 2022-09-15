Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Launched in India; What’s Unique? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After the launch of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro in India, the brand has now come up with a limited special edition variant, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition. This is the company's first limited edition smartphone in the country and it features a color-changing rear panel. When it comes to specs, this new variant shares the same specs as the regular Camon 19 Pro.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition has been launched in a single storage variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It is priced at Rs. 17,999 and will be up for sale exclusively via Amazon from September 22. As the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is slated to start on September 23, there will be some enticing offers on this smartphone.

What's Unique About Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition?

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition will have a unique design. It features a polychromatic photoisomer technology at its rear. There are rectangular blocks in white and each block on the phone's rear appears to change colors to multiple shades of pink and blue in the sunlight. The company calls this color-changing technology "Sunlight Drawing".

Apart from this, the specifications of the Tecno smartphone remain the same as the vanilla variant. It bestows a 6.9-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a center-aligned punch-hole notch for the 32MP selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, the device is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC teamed up with an integrated Mali G57 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space. The smartphone will get up to 5GB of virtual RAM support via an OTA update soon.

Running Android 12 topped with XOS, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition bestows a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP portrait lens, and a 2MP sensor. Also, there is a quad-LED flash unit on the smartphone. A 5000mAh battery powers the special edition model with 33W fast charging. The other aspects include standard connectivity aspects and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.

