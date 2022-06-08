Tecno Camon 19 Series Global Launch Set For June 14 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Another smartphone from Tecno is all set to be unveiled globally. The talk is about the Tecno Camon 19, which is slated to be unveiled on June 14 at an event in New York. As of now, the company has not revealed anything regarding the pricing and specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Tecno Camon 19 Series Launch Details

The Tecno Camon 19 series is slated for June 14 at 7:30 PM EST (5:00 AM IST on June 15). As the launch event is to happen in New York, it indicates that the company is gearing up to foray into the US market with the latest Camon 19 series of smartphones. Tecno is known for making significant steps to enter the global market and this is another major leap taken on this front.

The Camon 19 series launch is the first-ever event to be hosted by the company in the US. Apparently, we can expect the company to push premium products for the users in the US market.

Tecno Camon 19 Series: What We Know

Tecno notes that the Camon 19 series is a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and stylish design. The series comes with an attractive and unique design language with extremely thin bezels, a triple-camera setup at the rear with a dual-ring among other highlights. Notably, the Tecno Camon 19 series won the iF Design Award 2022 for its exceptional design this year.

Besides having a unique design, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G comes with the Memory Fusion feature to borrow additional RAM from the inbuilt storage space. This feature was also rolled out to the Tecno Camon 18, Tecno Spark 8T, Tecno Pova Neo, and Tecno Spark 8 Pro.

At the Google I/O event last month, it was confirmed that the Camon 19 Pro 5G will be among the first ones to run the latest Android 13 Beta iteration. The latest iteration of Android OS bundles some improvements to the privacy and security features.

Besides these, the company has claimed that the upcoming Tecno smartphones will bring improvements to the performance by 80% in terms of application startup time and two-fold rise in the number of cache apps. The improvements will be rolled out via an OTA update.

