Tecno Camon 19 Series To Arrive With Telescopic Macro Lens

Tecno, which is known for launching affordable smartphones launched the Camon 18 series smartphones last year. This series comprises multiple devices including the standard Camon 18, Camon 18P, Camon 18i, and Camon 18 Premier for various markets. Now, early rumors regarding the next-generation models in the Camon 19 series have emerged.

It looks like Tecno is prepping the launch of the next-generation smartphones in the Tecno Camon 19 series. A tipster Paras Guglani has shared the key details of these upcoming smartphones.

Tecno Camon 19 Rumors

As per the tipster, the upcoming Tecno Camon 19 is likely in the development phase and could be released later this year. This new series is said to comprise four models including the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G and Camon 19 Neo. It is also believed that the Camon 19 could be an LTE model while the Camon 19 Pro 5G could be a superior one with the rumored future lens from the company.

For the uniniaited, Tecno released a teaser of its new telescopic macro lens, which is touted to be the first 5x telescopic macro lens in the industry. Tecno claimed that there's scope for a bigger aperture on the extendable lens. This would make it ideal to shoot in low-lit environments. Additionally, the popular Chinese company said the design of the new camera is compact, surpassing the need for too much space under the hood. However, Tecno has refrained from providing details.

Besides this, the other details related to the upcoming Tecno Camon 19 series smartphones remain unknown. However, we can expect these devices to get certified by various authorities in the coming months.

Tecno Camon 18 Series Smartphones

To recap, the Tecno Camon 18, the standard variant in the series was launched in late 2021. The device was launched with a 6.8-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device bestows a triple-camera setup at the rear comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary depth sensor, and an AI tertiary lens. At the front, there is a 48MP selfie camera sensor as well.

There is a dual flash unit accompanying the camera arrangement. This camera module boasts 2K video recording and low-light photography mode with Tecno's TAIVOS technology. Also, there is support for video bokeh, night video mode, and slow-motion among others.

Powering the Tecno Camon 18 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC teamed up with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The smartphone also supports a memory extension of up to 7GB. A 5000mAh battery powers this smartphone, which is also accompanied by 18W fast charging support.

Tecno Camon 18 has been launched for Rs. 14,999 in the country. It has been launched in a single storage configuration with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It comes in two color options - Iris Purple and Dusk Grey.

Given that the next-generation smartphone series is in the making, we can expect it to bring upgraded features and specs to the tablet. We can get to know further clarty regarding the same in the coming weeks or months.

