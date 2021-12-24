Tecno Camon 18 Brings 48MP Selfie Camera And More For Rs. 14,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Finally, the Tecno Camon 18 smartphone has been launched in India as yet another affordable smartphone in its portfolio. The highlights of the smartphone include a 48MP triple-camera setup at its rear along with many other goodies. Also, it comes with a similar selfie camera sensor and other interesting features.

Tecno Camon 18 Price In India

Tecno Camon 18 has been launched for Rs. 14,999 in the country. It has been launched in a single storage configuration with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It comes in two color options - Iris Purple and Dusk Grey. The sale of this smartphone from Tecno will debut on December 27 from the online and offline stores across the country. Buyers will get the Buds 2 TWS earbuds alongside the purchase of the Tecno Camon 18 smartphone.

Tecno Camon 18 Specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Tecno Camon 18 bestows a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels. The screen has a pixel density of 396 ppi and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. Also, there is a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the screen to house a selfie camera sensor.

Under its hood, the Tecno Camon 18 gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC teamed up with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The smartphone also supports a memory extension of up to 7GB. A 5000mAh battery fuels the device with support for 18W fast charging support. This is possible by utlizing the unused memory capacity.

For imaging, the Tecno Camon 18 flaunts a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor with an aperture of f/1.79, a 2MP secondary depth sensor and an AI lens. There is a dual flash unit accompanying the camera arrangement. This camera module boasts 2K video recording and low-light photography mode with Tecno's TAIVOS technology. Also, there is support for video bokeh, night video mode, and slow-motion among others.

As mentioned above, the device comes with a 5000mAh battery that can deliver a battery life of up to one day on normal usage. This is enhanced with support for 18W fast charging technology.

