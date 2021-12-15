Tecno Spark 8T With 50MP Dual Rear Cameras Launched At Rs. 8,999; Better Than Predecessor? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno has announced the Tecno Spark 8T smartphone in India. The Spark 8T is the successor of the Spark 7T which was announced back in June in the country. The newly launched phone comes with decent features at an affordable price tag.

The key highlight of the smartphone is its 8MP selfie camera which is accompanied by a dual flash. Also, the handset flaunts a stylish design and the fingerprint sensor is placed into the camera module.

Tecno Spark 8T Features

The Tecno Spark 8T is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. Upfront, the phone has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2408 pixels) display with a 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and 500 nits peak brightness.

There is a waterdrop notch at the front to house the selfie camera sensor. At the rear, the phone offers a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and an AI lens which is paired with a quad-LED flash. The rear camera features include AI Beauty, AI Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow Motion, Video Bokeh, and many more.

Moreover, the Tecno Spark 8T packs a 5,000 mAh battery which comes with ultrapower-saving mode. The phone is claimed to offer up to 38 days standby time, and up to 40 hours of calling time. On the connectivity front, the handset supports 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and DTS Sound SOPLAY 2.0. Lastly, it measures 164.25 x 75.87 x 8.85mm in dimensions and weighs 192 gms.

Tecno Spark 8T Price And Sale In India

The Tecno Spark 8T has been announced in single 4GB RAM + 64GB configuration which will cost Rs. 8,999. The phone will be available in Atlantic Blue, Cocoa Gold, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan colors starting Dec 20 via Amazon. However, it is already up for pre-booking on the e-commerce site.

Tecno Spark 8T: How Is It Better Than Predecessor?

The successor has a completely different design than the Spark 7T. The processor and storage variant of both devices are the same. You get better camera features and a large FHD+ display on the Tecno Spark 8T. However, the Spark 7T was announced with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, while the new model packs a 5,000 mAh battery. Also, the Spark 7T has 48MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP front-facing camera sensor.

Better Than Competition?

Now, brands like Realme, Samsung, and Motorola are offering better features compared to the Tecno Spark 8T. You might have to spend a few more thousand but can get an AMOLED panel, higher refresh rate, and fast charging.

However, if you are looking for a budget-centric device with a large display and better camera features under Rs. 10,000, can go for the Tecno Spark 8T. If you want more storage options, can consider the Tecno Spark 8 which was announced back in September at the same price range.

