Tecno To Launch New Budget Smartphone In India On December 15

Recently, the affordable smartphone brand Tecno teased the launch of a new smartphone - the Tecno Spark 8T in India. However, the company did not share when exactly the smartphone will be launched in the country. Now, fresh information has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be unveiled in India on December 15 and will go on sale via the online retailer Amazon India.

Notably, the Tecno Spark 8T will go on pre-orders starting from 12 PM on December 15. The landing page of the smartphone on the online retailer's website spills the beans on the possible design and key specifications of the smartphone ahead of its launch.

Tecno Spark 8T Design

From the design revealed by the Amazon landing page, the Tecno Spark 8T flaunts a waterdrop notch display to house the selfie camera sensor. It appears to have a stylish rear design with a squarish camera at the rear panel with a dual-camera unit along with a quad-LED flash unit. The other notable aspect at the rear is a fingerprint sensor. Moreover, the smartphone appears to arrive in four attractive color options - Cocoa Gold, Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, and Iris Purple.

Tecno Spark 8T Specifications

From the listing on the landing page of Tecno Spark 8T on Amazon India, it is clear that the upcoming smartphone could arrive with a 6.6-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. The screen is said to have an aspect ratio of 20:9, a brightness of 500 nits, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.3% and a pixel density of 401 ppi.

It remains to be seen what processor will power the upcoming Tecno smartphone. Also, its storage aspects remain unknown for now. However, the listing reveals that the smartphone might make use of a 5000mAh battery touted to deliver 40 hours of calling time. It is estimated to provide 11 hours of video playback, 7 hours of gaming, 122 hours of music listening and a standby time of 38 days.

For imaging, the Tecno Spark 8T bestows a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera sensor and an AI lens along with a flash unit. At the front, it makes use of an 8MP selfie camera sensor with dual flash. The other notable aspect includes the support for DTS Sound output.

