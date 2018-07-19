TECNO's first dual-camera smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor to launch soon

TECNO, the sub-brand of Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer Transsion Holdings is soon going to join the league of dual-lens rear camera setup smartphones. The brand is expected to launch a new budget smartphone, which is said to sport a dual-lens camera module capable of creating a hardware driven bokeh effect.

As per our sources, TECNO's upcoming budget smartphone will be a "Made for India" product. The company will launch the smartphone first in India before making it available for the rest of the globe. The new smartphone will be released under its Camon product line-up. Unlike the Camon iCLICK which was first introduced as Camon X and Camon Pro in Nigeria, the new smartphone will first make its way to the Indian market. Tecno is also expected to introduce some festive offers to attract a horde of crowd.

The device is expected to feature a bigger Full-view edge-to-edge display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The bigger edge-to-edge display is surely going to provide an immersive video playback and make watching media rich content more joyful experience. Under the hood, the new smartphone is said to be powered by an entry-level Snapdragon processor, making it the first handset from Tecno to feature a Qualcomm made CPU. The chipset's model number is not yet confirmed. We are expecting the entry-level CPU to be paired up with at least 3GB RAM.

On the imaging front, the new device is expected to feature a dual-camera setup smartphone which was long due. The company's recently released smartphone Camon iCLICK is also a camera-centric phone as it features a 20MP front-facing AI-enabled camera.

Going by the reports, it is expected that the new device will have 'Anylight' camera which will make it possible to capture images in any given situation of light. These claims sound very bold and we will evaluate them once the handset is launched in the Indian market.

Last but not the least, the connectivity aspects of the new TECNO smartphone will include a 3-in-1 card slot along with the '111' promise which is available for rest of its devices. The '111' promise is nothing but the company's promise of 100 days of replacement, one-time screen replacement and one month of extended warranty.

Just to recall Tecno's recent launch, the company has introduced TECNO Camon iCLICK(review) for the Indian market which was priced at RS 13, 999. The smartphone features 18:9 aspect ratio edge-to-edge display. The device features a 20MP selfie camera with AI beauty feature. Tecno CAMON iCLICK is backed by a 2GHz octa-core processor with MediaTek Helio P23 SoC, read the complete review here.