Tecno Launches Camon 15, Camon 15 Pro With 48MP Quad-Rear Camera News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tecno has announced the launch of a new two smartphones in India. The Tecno Camon 15 and Camon 15 Pro will be available at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. Besides, the buyers will get a free wireless speaker worth Rs. 3,499 with the Camon 15 Pro. Both smartphones will be available from February 25.

The Tecno Camon 15 is available in three colors i.e fascinating purple, shoal gold, and dark jade options. While, the Tecno Camon 15 Pro is available in ice jadeite and opal white color options. The Camon 15 Pro comes with a pop-up selfie camera, and Camon 15 comes with the punch-hole design.

Tecno Camon 15 And Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Details

The Tecno Camon 15 comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display along with 1600 x 720-pixel resolution. It offers a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The newly launched smartphone comes with an octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This can be further expanded up to 256GB through the microSD card slot.

It has a quad-camera setup. It includes 48MP primary sensor, 5MP wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and Ultra Night lens. Upfront, you'll get a 6MP selfie shooter.It comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with HiOS 6.0.1. On the connectivity front, it has a dual-SIM, micro USB port, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, and GPS.

The Tecno Camon 15 Pro comes with 6.53-inch Full HD+display along with 2340 x 1080 resolution. The smartphone is powered with MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Apart from that, the smartphone comes with a pop-up selfie camera, which is loaded with a 32MP camera. It accommodates 48MP primary lens, 5MP ultra-wide-angle, 2MP macro lens, and ultra Night lens. It is powered with a 4,000mAh battery. It also supports micro USB, 4G VoLTe, Bluetooth, and micro USB port.

Best Mobiles in India