Tecno Likely To Launch Camon 15 On February 20

After launching the Spark Go Plus in India, Tecno is all set to a new smartphone in India. The Tecno Camon 15 smartphone will be the new addition of the company in its affordable segment. The company is likely to launch a new smartphone today (February 20).

The upcoming smartphone is likely to come with night photography mode. The company has also sent out invites that say "Night is not Dark". This means that the smartphone is a camera-centric device along with a night mode.

Tecno Upcoming Smartphone Camon 15: Expected Details

The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a quad-camera setup. It includes a 48MP primary sensor and a fingerprint scanner at the back. The company is also showcasing its upcoming device on its social medium platform, which says that it could have a punch-hole camera at the front. Furthermore, the smartphone is likely to come in a gradient design. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right side of the smartphone. The

Tecno Camon 15 will run Android 10. It could arrive with an IPS LCD along with a 720 × 1600 pixel resolution. The smartphone is likely to be powered with a 4,000 mAh battery, and it will have an 8MP wide-angle camera.

Tecno Camon 15: Expected Pricing And Offers

There is no confirmation about the pricing, but, sources close to the development told Gizbot that it will be priced under Rs. 10,000. This also means that the smartphone will be the second device under Rs. 10000, which will have a punch-hole camera on the display.

Infinix is also offering a punch-hole camera on the display with the S5 Lite, which is priced at Rs. 8,999 in the Indian market. However, there is no information about the offers, but earlier; Tecno has tied up with Gaana for a three-month free subscription. So, we can expect some news on that front.

