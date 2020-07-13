Tecno Launches Spark 5 Pro With HD + Dot-In Display: Should You Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tecno is known for launching products at affordable prices, and now it has announced the launch of a new smartphone in India. The Spark 5 Pro is priced at Rs. 10,499, and it will be available on more than 35,000 retail stores in the country. The smartphone is available in three colours, i.e. Seabed Blue, Spark Orange, and Ice Jadeite.

Tecno Spark 5 Pro Key Specifications

The Tecno Spark 5 Pro features a 6.6-inch HD + Dot-in display, 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with the MediaTek Helio A25 Octacore processor, and it features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of in house storage.

The smartphone runs the Android 10 version out of the box. Furthermore, the Tecno Spark 5 Pro comes with a 5,000 battery, and it can offer 17 hours of videos, 115 hours of music, 13 hours of playtime, 18 hours of browsing, and calling for 31 hours, as per the company claims.

On the imaging front, it has a quad rear camera at back. It includes 16MP primary AI camera with F1.8 apertures, 2MP along with 120-degree ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth sensor, and AI lens. On the upfront, it has an 8MP AI dot-in selfie camera along with a dual front flash.

Besides, the rear camera comes with several modes, such as macro photography, bokeh effect, auto scene detection, AI body shaping, AI HDR, AR Mode, and Google Lens. On the connectivity front, it includes 2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, 4G FDD_LTE, 4G TDD_LTE, support dual LTE I 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 & 5 GHz, and Bluetooth 5.0.

It seems that this upgraded version of the Tecno Spark 5 which was launched in May this year. The Tecno Spark 5 also features a 6.6-inch display, quad-rear camera setup, and 2GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB.

