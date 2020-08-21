ENGLISH

    Tecno Launches Spark 6 Air Smartphone With 3GB RAM For Rs. 8,499

    By
    |

    After launching audio products in the country, Tecno has announced the launch of a new variant of the Spark 6 Air smartphone. The newly launched variant comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. Earlier, it was available in only a 2GB variant. The Tecno Spark 6 Air is available at Rs. 8,499, while a 2GB variant will cost you Rs. 7,999.

    Tecno Launches Spark 6 Air Smartphone With 3GB RAM For Rs. 8,499

     

    Tecno Spark 6 Air: Availability, Colour, And Offers

    The smartphone will be available on Amazon and in offline stores. The smartphone comes in two colour options: Comet Black and Ocean Blue. In addition, the company has announced special offers, where buyers can avail one-time free screen replacement.

    Tecno Spark 6 Air Specification

    The Tecno Spark 6 Air features a 7-inch HD+ dot notch display along with 720x1,640 resolution. The device comes with a 6,000 mAh battery, which can provide 31 days of standby time, 159 hours' music playback, 31 hours calling, and 14 hours' game playing as per the company claim. The Tecno Spark 6 Air runs the Android 10 operating system.

    The Tecno Spark 6 Air is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor. It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be increased up to 1TB through a microSD card. The Tecno Spark 6 Air supports a triple camera set-up at the back. It has a 13MP primary sensor, an AI lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

    The smartphone has an 8MP AI camera for selfies along with dual front flash. The Tecno Spark 6 Air features AR mode and Bokeh mode. Further, the smartphone supports the fingerprint sensor and face unlock 2.0. On the connectivity front, it has dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth v5.0.

    Apart from that, the company is planning to bring the Spark Go 2020 smartphone in September. The upcoming smartphone is expected to have 2GB of RAM and Android 10 operating system. Furthermore, it will be powered by the MediaTek MT6761D processor.

    Story first published: Friday, August 21, 2020, 12:21 [IST]
