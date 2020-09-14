Just In
Tecno Launches Spark Power 2 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, 7-Inch Display: Should You Buy?
Tecno has brought a new smartphone in the country. The Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes with a 6,000mAh battery along with a 7-inch HD+ display at Rs. 8,499. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart, starting September 20, 2020. The Tecno Spark Power 2 Air will be available in two colour options-Ice the Jadeite and Cosmic Shine.
Tecno Spark Power 2 Air Specification And Features
The Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes with a 7-inch HD+ display along with a 1640 x 720 resolution. The smartphone packs a 6000mAh battery and an 18W fast charging, which the company claims can offer 560 hours of standby time, game playing time for 13 hours, video playback time up to 15 hours, 151 hours of music playback time, and 38 hours of calling as per the company claim with a single charge.
Under the hood, the smartphone has the MediaTekHelio A22 processor, which you find in the Redmi 6A and the Realme C1 smartphone. The Spark Power 2 Air comes in only one storage variant- 3GB of RAM and 32GB on in-house storage. Besides, the smartphone has a dedicated microSD card slot, which allows you to expand up to 256GB.
On the optics front, the smartphone features a quad-rear camera. It has a 13MP primary sensor, 2MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and an AI lens, whereas, upfront, you'll get an 8MP camera at the front and video calling.
On the connectivity front, the Tecno Spark Air 2 comes with Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack, micro USB port, dual SIM, dual 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi. The Tecno Spark Air 2 weighs 217 grams and measures 174.9 x 79.6 x 9.2 mm. In runs Android 10 OS on Hios 6.1. Notably, the company is offering 13 months' warranty on the new smartphone.
