Tecno Spark Power 2 Air India Launch Confirmed For September 14 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno is gearing up to launch the Spark Power 2 Air in India on September 14. The launch date has been confirmed via a Flipkart listing, revealing some key specifications of the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air. Previously, the company was launched the Tecno Spark Power 2 in June for Rs. 9,999. Now, the company is all set to announce the Spark Power 2 Air in the country at 12 PM on September 14.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air Details

The Flipkart has already created a landing page with 'notify me' option. As per the teaser image, the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air will offer four days of power on a single charge. It is also listed to pack a 7-inch display. For imaging, it will get a quad-camera module. However, the resolution of the sensors is still unknown.

The Flipkart listing has also mentioned the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air as the best battery smartphone. The phone will come under Rs. 9,999. Further, the phone will have a waterdrop notch on the screen to place the selfie camera. As the handset moves closer to the launch, we expect the other details of the handset will official at the launch.

To recall, the Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with a 7-inch HD+ Incell IPS LCD waterdrop notch display which is similar to the upcoming model. So, the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air might get an identical feature. For battery, the Spark Power 2 has a 6,000 mAh battery.

Running Android 10 with company custom UI HiOS, the handset gets power from the MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762). In terms of optics, it has also a quad rear camera module consisting of a 16MP primary camera, a 5MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and an AI lens. For selfies and videos, it flaunts a 16MP shooter.

Best Mobiles in India