    Tecno Spark Power 2 Launched In India For Rs. 9,999: Here's What It Offers

    By
    |

    As assured, Tecno has announced another new smartphone in the budget price point. Well, the talk is about the Tecno Spark Power 2. This new smartphone comes with notable aspects including a quad-camera arrangement at its rear, a gigantic 7-inch display, and more despite its budget price point.

    Tecno Spark Power 2 Launched In India For Rs. 9,999

     

    Well, the Tecno Spark Power 2 is fitted with dual speakers along with Stereo Sound powered by Dirac, a capacious 6000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging tech over micro USB, which is touted to deliver up to 50% in an hour. Notably, this is one of the new aspects that we are witnessing in budget smartphones.

    Tecno Spark Power 2 Specifications

    Detailing on its specifications, the Tecno Spark Power 2 flaunts a 7-inch HD+ Incell IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels. The device gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 MT6762 processor based on the 12nm process along with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB storage space as well.

    Running Android 10 topped with the company's Hi OS, the Tecno smartphone comes with dual-SIM support with two nano-SIM cards, a fingerprint sensor at its rear, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and other standard aspects. As mentioned above, it uses a juicy 6000mAh battery, which we have seen in a few other budget offerings.

    For imaging, the Tecno Spark Power 2 bestows a quad-camera setup at its rear with the four sensors stacked vertically at the top left corner. There is an LED flash unit besides this camera module. The quad-camera arrangement comprises a 16MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary sensor with a 2.5cm macro lens, and a fourth AI Lens.

     

    Pricing And Availability

    The Tecno Spark Power 2 has been launched in Ice Jadeite and Misty Grey color options. It is priced at Rs. 9,999 and will go on sale from June 23 via the e-commerce portal Flipkart. Given the specs and pricing of the Tecno smartphone, we can expect it to be a stiff rival to the budget smartphones from Redmi, Realme, Samsung, Infinix, etc.

    Read More About: tecno news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 13:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2020

