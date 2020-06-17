Tecno Spark Power 2 Launched In India For Rs. 9,999: Here's What It Offers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As assured, Tecno has announced another new smartphone in the budget price point. Well, the talk is about the Tecno Spark Power 2. This new smartphone comes with notable aspects including a quad-camera arrangement at its rear, a gigantic 7-inch display, and more despite its budget price point.

Well, the Tecno Spark Power 2 is fitted with dual speakers along with Stereo Sound powered by Dirac, a capacious 6000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging tech over micro USB, which is touted to deliver up to 50% in an hour. Notably, this is one of the new aspects that we are witnessing in budget smartphones.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Specifications

Detailing on its specifications, the Tecno Spark Power 2 flaunts a 7-inch HD+ Incell IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels. The device gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 MT6762 processor based on the 12nm process along with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB storage space as well.

Running Android 10 topped with the company's Hi OS, the Tecno smartphone comes with dual-SIM support with two nano-SIM cards, a fingerprint sensor at its rear, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and other standard aspects. As mentioned above, it uses a juicy 6000mAh battery, which we have seen in a few other budget offerings.

For imaging, the Tecno Spark Power 2 bestows a quad-camera setup at its rear with the four sensors stacked vertically at the top left corner. There is an LED flash unit besides this camera module. The quad-camera arrangement comprises a 16MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary sensor with a 2.5cm macro lens, and a fourth AI Lens.

Pricing And Availability

The Tecno Spark Power 2 has been launched in Ice Jadeite and Misty Grey color options. It is priced at Rs. 9,999 and will go on sale from June 23 via the e-commerce portal Flipkart. Given the specs and pricing of the Tecno smartphone, we can expect it to be a stiff rival to the budget smartphones from Redmi, Realme, Samsung, Infinix, etc.

