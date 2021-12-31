Tecno Launching Its First 5G Phone Tecno Pova Next Month Under Rs. 20,000; New Accessories Also Coming News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno recently announced the Spark 8 Pro in India. Now, the brand is prepping up to launch its first-ever 5G-enabled device named the Pova 5G in the country. For the unaware, the handset was already recently unveiled in the international market. The latest development has revealed the launch timeline and the pricing of the Tecno Pova 5G smartphone in India. The brand is also said to launch the new accessories products next year.

Tecno Pova 5G India Launch Timeline Revealed

In an interview with Giznext, the CEO of Transsion India, Arijeet Talapatra confirmed the brand will bring the first 5G-enabled phone in the third or the fourth week of the next month. Although the exact launch date is yet to be announced. The features of the phone are expected to be similar to the international model.

Tecno Pova 5G Features

The Tecno Pova 5G has a 6.95-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 11-based HiOS 8.0 and comes with a huge 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Tecno Pova 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC which is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that also supports additional storage expansion using a dedicated microSD slot.

For cameras, the phone flaunts a triple rear camera system paired with a quad-LED flash. The camera sensors include a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP secondary sensor, and another 2MP sensor. Upfront, the phone features a 16MP selfie camera sensor along with a dual-LED flash.

For connectivity, the device supports Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other aspects include DTS speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and so on.

Tecno Pova 5G India Pricing Revealed

To recall, the device was announced at NGN 129,000 (around Rs. 23,500) in Nigeria. As far as the India price is concerned, the latest report has also confirmed that the Tecno Pova 5G will be priced between Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 20,000 in the country. It remains to be seen if the Indian variant of the Tecno Pova 5G will get another storage variant as the phone was launched in a single storage configuration.

Tecno Pova 5G: How About Competition?

If the aforementioned price is to be believed, the smartphone will compete against the recently announced Lava Agni 5G and other 5G devices available under Rs. 20,000 range. The bigger 120Hz display, the latest mid-range chip, and a 6,000 mAh massive battery will be plus points for the upcoming Pova 5G.

Tecno Also Launching New Accessories

Besides, the brand has also shared its plans to launch other products. Tecno will also be bringing the new TWS earbuds, speakers, and smartwatch next year. The speakers are said to go official next month itself under Rs. 5,000. So, there is a chance the brand will announce the speakers along with the Pova 5G smartphone. On the other hand, Tecno's smartwatches will be launched in Q2 under Rs. 5,000.

