Tecno Phantom X India Launch Date Officially Revealed; Features, Pricing Everything We Known So Far
Tecno has officially confirmed the launch of the Phantom X smartphone in India. The device is launching on April 29 and will be available for purchase via Amazon India. The brand has also shared a video that hints at the pricing of the device. Besides, features of the Phantom X have already been revealed via Amazon listing.
Tecno Phantom X India Launch On April 29
The brand took to its Twitter handle to announce the Tecno Phantom X is launching on April 29 in India. It remains to be seen whether the brand will host any launch event or will list the device on the e-commerce site.
An incredible flagship with a Curved AMOLED Display at a never before price.— TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) April 27, 2022
Show us your curiosity and guess the price to stand a chance to win exciting prizes! pic.twitter.com/t2iUsTqdcF
Tecno Phantom X Features In India
The Tecno Phantom X will have a curved AMOLED panel which will measure 6.7-inch and offer an FHD+ pixel resolution, a 19:9 aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will have in-display fingerprint sensor and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the rear and front panels.
For imaging, the device will sport a triple camera system paired with an LED flash. It will include a 108MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor in India. Upfront, the Tecno Phantom X will have a 48MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens along with a dual-LED flash.
Under the hood, the phone is likely to be powered by the octa-core Helio G95 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM along with 5GB virtual RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. Other features will include a vapor chamber cooling system, Ultra HD mode support, and Android 11 OS on the software front. Furthermore, the device will pack a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.
Tecno Phantom X Expected Price In India
As per the official teaser video, the Tecno Phantom X will be priced at Rs. ##,999. The brand also called it ''an incredible flagship with a Curved AMOLED display at a never before price''. We expect the phone might cost Rs. 19,999 in India. However, we'll suggest readers to wait for the official confirmation. It is also important to note that, the Tecno Phantom X smartphone was originally launched back in June last year.
