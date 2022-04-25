Tecno Phantom X Listed On Amazon India; 48MP Dual Selfie Cameras, 5GB Virtual RAM Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We recently reported that Tecno will soon launch the Tecno Phantom X in India. Our sources state that Tecno will reveal the launch date for the upcoming Tecno Phantom X on April 26. The launch is likely to take place on April 28. Our sources also confirmed that the device will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage in the country.

Now, the Phantom X has been listed on Amazon, revealing its design and key features. It also confirms that the phone will be available for purchase via Amazon.

Tecno Phantom X Listed On Amazon

As per the Amazon listing, the upcoming Tecno Phantom X will have a curved AMOLED panel, giving it a premium look. At the rear panel, the device will come with triple cameras paired with an LED flash. Also, the Tecno Phantom X will support Ultra HD mode.

There will be a 48MP dual selfie camera setup. Apart from this, the Amazon listing reveals the phone will support 8GB LPDDR4x RAM along with 5GB virtual RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. Other details are still under wraps and are expected to come surface in the coming days.

Tecno Phantom X: What More To Expect?

For those unaware, Tecno launched the Phantom X smartphone back in June last year. However, it seems the Indian variant will come with minor changes compared to the international variant. As mentioned above, the Indian variant will come with 108MP primary camera, while the international model has a 50MP lens.

However, other sensors are likely to be similar to the international variant. The main lens of the Tecno Phantom X is expected to be accompanied by a 13MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor in India. At the front, the upcoming Tecno Phantom X will have a 48MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens paired with a dual-LED flash.

To recall, the Tecno Phantom X was launched with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that supports an FHD+ pixel resolution, a 19:9 aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both sides.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Helio G95 SoC and also includes a vapor chamber cooling system. Furthermore, it runs Android 11 OS and packs a 4,700 mAh battery unit with support for 33W fast charging. Apart from the camera, other features of the Indian model are expected to be similar as the international variant.

Tecno Phantom X Expected Pricing And Sale In India

The India pricing of the Tecno Phantom X is yet to be revealed. Considering the features, we expect it will be a premium mid-range offering from Tecno. Also, a few reports suggested it might come under Rs. 20,000 segment.

In this range, it will be a great competitor for other mid-range phones from brands like Redmi, Samsung, and so on. Besides, its curved design and other features including the camera, display, and battery will be the plus points.

Best Mobiles in India