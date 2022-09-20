Tecno POVA Neo 5G To Launch Soon In India: Dimensity 810 SoC, 6000mAh Battery Confirmed News oi-Vivek

Tecno, a sub-smartphone brand of Transsion India has confirmed the launch of its second 5G-enabled smartphone -- the POVA Neo 5G in India. Besides the product name, the brand has also confirmed that the smartphone will be based on the Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G SoC and will be fueled by a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

Looking at the official product teaser of the Tecno POVA Neo 5G smartphone, the device will come with a modern-looking display with a punch-hole cutout. As per the earlier leaks, the phone is likely to come with an IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

In terms of memory options, the base model of the Tecno POVA Neo 5G is likely to offer 4GB of RAM with support for virtual RAM expansion of up to 5GB, delivering a total of 9GB RAM. Similarly, the phone is said to offer 64GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot and two nano SIM card slots with support for a 5G network.

Get ready to Unleash the Power!



TECNO POVA NEO 5G is coming to amaze you with its powerful performance, equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Processor.#ComingSoon#TECNO #TecnoMobile #TECNOPOVANEO5G #POVANEO5G #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/JEhBoiiIbi — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) September 20, 2022

As per the software experience, just like the recently launched Tecno smartphone, the POVA Neo 5G will ship with Android 12 OS with HiOS skin on top. The phone is likely to have a multi-camera setup at the back, possibly with a 48MP or a 64MP primary camera with support for 4K video recording.

The phone will have a 6,000 mAh battery and is likely to support 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Considering the features and specifications, the upcoming Tecno POVA Neo 5G is expected to cost around Rs. 16,000 and is likely to go official in the next few days.

