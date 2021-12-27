Tecno Pova Neo With 6,000mAh Battery India Launch Tipped; Spark 8 Pro Also Coming News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno recently launched the Camon 18 in India. Now, the brand is expected to launch the Tecno Pova Neo in the country. The handset was originally launched earlier this month in the international market with features like a 6,000 mAh battery, a large display, and much more. The latest info has confirmed the launch timeline and a few features of the upcoming Tecno Pova Neo in India. However, the brand has not shared anything regarding the launch.

Tecno Pova Neo India Launch Timeline & Key Specs Revealed

A report by passionategeekz has revealed that the Tecno Pova Neo will be launching the second week of January 2022. The publication has also shared a teaser image of the Pova Neo to confirm a few features of the device. The phone will be available in black and blue color options in the country.

In terms of features, the Pova Neo will have a 6,000 mAh battery unit and a 6.8-inch display. The shared teaser also confirms the brand might offer free earbuds worth Rs. 1,499 while purchasing the Pova Neo. The phone is also spotted with a dual rear camera system and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Looking at the leaked specs, we can safely assume the Indian variant of the Pova Neo will have identical features as the international model.

Tecno Pova Neo Features

The Tecno Pova Neo has a hole-punch cutout at the front to house the 8MP selfie camera. The display of the phone supports an HD+ (1640 x 720 pixels) resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The dual rear camera system includes a 13MP main sensor and a secondary sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for selfies. It is announced with the Helio P22 chip paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Moreover, the device runs Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top and packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Other aspects include a 3.5mm audio jack, charging port, Bluetooth connectivity, and so on.

Tecno Pova Neo Expected Price In India

The Indian pricing of the phone is yet to be revealed. It was launched with a price tag of NGN 75,100 (roughly Rs. 13,800) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. However, the shared poster reveals the Indian variant will come with a 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM option. So, the price of the phone could cost slightly higher. However, it will be better to take it as a hint.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro India Launch Officially Teased

Besides, the brand has recently teased the arrival of the Tecno Spark 8 Pro in India. The phone is also confirmed to feature a 48MP Night camera in the country. The smartphone already went official last month, so, the features are expected to be similar. The device will have the MediaTek Helio G85 processor under the hood.

It will ship with a large 6.8-inch Full HD+ display and a triple camera system at the rear panel. Other features will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and so on. We expect the brand might launch both the Spark 8 Pro and the Pova Neo in the country at the same time. We'll have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

Best Mobiles in India