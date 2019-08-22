Tecno’s Budget Spark Series Coming To India Later This Month News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Tecno, the Transsion Holdings-backed brand known for its budget smartphones, is gearing up to bring a new lineup to the Indian market. The company will be unveiling its 'Spark' smartphone lineup and the announcement comes just a month following the launch of the Phantom 9 in the country. Let's have a look at the details:

Tecno Spark Series To Be Launched With Multiple Models:

The Tecno Spark is an entry-segment lineup which as per the company is targeted at the youth. Slated to go official by the end of this month, the series will comprise of four different smartphones priced between Rs. 5,000 to Rs 8,000.

As of now, the information on the model names and hardware are under the wraps. But the company has suggested a fewmultimedia handsets in the making. For instance, the upcoming lineup is claimed to feature a bigger screen, improved AI features, decent batteries, and dual VoLTE support. Apart from this, Tecno has not highlighted any specific feature which the Spark series will offer.

Other Tecno Smartphones In India:

This will be the third smartphone series which Tecno will introduce in India. The previous series includes the Camon and Phantom. The popular smartphones in the Camon series are the Camon iClick, Camon i4, Camon iSky3, and others.

As for the Phantom series, the company introduced the mid-range Phantom 9 smartphone recently in India with a triple-lens setup and in-display fingerprint scanner as the key highlights. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone makes use of a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with the PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 6GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage. It runs on Android Pie OS layered with HIOS 5.0 UI.

For optics, there is a 16MP (f/1.85 aperture) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4 aperture) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.8 aperture) depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32MP (f/2.0 aperture) camera packed inside the waterdrop notch. The unit is backed by a 3,500mAh battery unit.

