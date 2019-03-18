Tecno Camon iSky 3 with AI capabilities launched for Rs. 8,599 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Tecno Camon iSky 3 is now official.

A Hong Kong-based smartphone brand, Tecno has already launched several budget smartphones in the Indian market. Today, it has added another model to its portfolio - the Tecno Camon iSky 3. Well, this smartphone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and is touted to be a camera prowess.

Tecno Camon iSky 3 has been launched in four attractive color options such as Champagne Gold, Aqua Blue, Midnight Black and Nebula Black. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 8,599 making it one of the budget smartphones in the market. The company offers 1-time screen replacement, 1-month extended warranty and 100 days free replacement.

Tecno Camon iSky 3 specifications

The Camon iSky 3 features a 6.2-inch display with a conventional wide notch to house the front camera and sensors. It has an aspect ratio of 19:9 as there is a tall display with thin bezels. Under is hood, this device is fueled by a 2.0GHz 64-bit quad-core processor of unknown chipset teamed up with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. This can be expanded further up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card.

The smartphone comes with a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 4x digital zoom and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. Up front, it comes with an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 78-degree wide-angle lens. There is a dedicated front flash too with this sensor. This camera is touted to have AI capabilities such as 6-level AI beauty mode with the ability to scan up to 228 facial points.

There is face unlock, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 9 Pie, adaptive battery, digital wellbeing, smart panel, etc. An upcoming update will rollout features such as one-step data switch between the two SIMs, bike mode, etc. A 3500mAh battery powers the Tecno smartphone along with adaptive battery for improved performance.