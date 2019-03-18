ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Tecno Camon iSky 3 with AI capabilities launched for Rs. 8,599

    Tecno Camon iSky 3 is now official.

    By
    |

    A Hong Kong-based smartphone brand, Tecno has already launched several budget smartphones in the Indian market. Today, it has added another model to its portfolio - the Tecno Camon iSky 3. Well, this smartphone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and is touted to be a camera prowess.

    Tecno Camon iSky 3 with AI capabilities launched for Rs. 8,599

     

    Tecno Camon iSky 3 has been launched in four attractive color options such as Champagne Gold, Aqua Blue, Midnight Black and Nebula Black. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 8,599 making it one of the budget smartphones in the market. The company offers 1-time screen replacement, 1-month extended warranty and 100 days free replacement.

    Tecno Camon iSky 3 specifications

    The Camon iSky 3 features a 6.2-inch display with a conventional wide notch to house the front camera and sensors. It has an aspect ratio of 19:9 as there is a tall display with thin bezels. Under is hood, this device is fueled by a 2.0GHz 64-bit quad-core processor of unknown chipset teamed up with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. This can be expanded further up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card.

    The smartphone comes with a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 4x digital zoom and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. Up front, it comes with an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 78-degree wide-angle lens. There is a dedicated front flash too with this sensor. This camera is touted to have AI capabilities such as 6-level AI beauty mode with the ability to scan up to 228 facial points.

    There is face unlock, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 9 Pie, adaptive battery, digital wellbeing, smart panel, etc. An upcoming update will rollout features such as one-step data switch between the two SIMs, bike mode, etc. A 3500mAh battery powers the Tecno smartphone along with adaptive battery for improved performance.

     

    Read More About: tecno news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 19:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue