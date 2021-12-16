Tecno To Bring Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization To Premium Smartphones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Tecno, an affordable smartphone, recently stepped into the premium smartphone market with the launch of the Tecno Phantom X model. The smartphone offered great specs at an affordable pricing. This smartphone offered impressive specs and hinted that the brand is trying to establish its footprint in the premium segment as well.

Now, it looks like Tecno is all set to raise the bar as it has teased the major camera improvements that could arrive in the upcoming models. The company has revealed that the upcoming premium devices could be launched with Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization technology.

Notably, Tecno has partnered with Samsung to bring the RGBW sensor for its upcoming smartphones. It will be one of the three camera innovations planned by the company. Also, it will adopt the sensor shift image stabilization and come up with a telescopic zoom lens.

New Tecno Camera Innovations

Detailing the RGBW sensor, it will have a traditional design with the Red, Green and Blue pixels having a color filter above them. This will let the sensors absorb a lot of the light. The "W" pixel - White will not have a filter and it can absorb 60% more light. Besides this, Tecno is also planning to use a combination of glass and plastic lenses to increase the camera's light-gathering ability by another 30%.

Currently, Apple is the only company using the Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization in its smartphones. Its current-generation iPhone 13 series features the same camera sensor offers, which has better and stable footage. The sensor is touted to improve the accuracy of stabilization by almost 350% as compared to traditional Image Stabilization lenses.

Furthermore, Tecno will use a combination of glass and plastic offering brighter photos. Also, the company will bring a telescopic zoom lens in its phones, where the lens will have smooth zooming capabilities.

To summarize, we can expect the camera to feature notable improvements in the upcoming Tecno smartphones that could be launched in the premium segment in 2022. It remains to be seen what other features the company will bring in its smartphones. What's interesting to see is how much the premium Tecno smartphones might cost. We need to wait for a few more months for further details.

