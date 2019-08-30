Tecno Spark 4 Air, Spark Go Official In India: Price Starts At Rs. 5,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Tecno has officially unveiled its new budget Spark smartphone lineup in India. The company has announced the Spark Air and Spark Go packed with some entry-level hardware such as an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, dual-rear cameras, and MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. Let's have a look at the renders and pricing:

Tecno Spark 4 Air Key Specifications:

The Tecno Spark Air comes with an HD+ display measuring 6.1-inches offering 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. The device offers a dual-rear camera module packing a 13MP primary sensor along with VGA sensor. To capture selfies, the device features a 5MP snapper with an LED flash.

The unit is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 SoC clubbed with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. The device will ship with Android Pie OS with a HiOS 5.0 interface. For security, the device offers a fingerprint scanner at the rear and Face Unlock 2.0 feature. The handset draws its power from a 3,000mAh battery.

Tecno Spark Go Highlight Features:

The Spark Go features the same display as the Spark Air and is backed by the same octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC but comes with downgraded RAM and storage (2GB RAM+ 16GB) storage.

The handset offers a single 8MP sensor at the rear and packs a 5MP snapper upfront for selfies.

Notably, you don't get a fingerprint reader for security, but you can use the Face Unlock 2.0 feature. The smartphone will ship with an Android Pie OS layered with HiOS 5.0 skin. Backing it up is the same 3,000mAh battery.

Tecno Spark Series Pricing Details:

The Tecno Spark 4 Air is priced at Rs. 6,999, while the Spark Go comes with Rs. 5,499 price tag. Both devices can be purchased from offline retail stores in India. Notably, the company has announced 100-days free replacement, one-time screen replacement, and one month extended warranty. The Spark Go buyers will get a Bluetooth earphone worth Rs. 799 for free.

image

Best Mobiles in India