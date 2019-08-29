Exclusive: Tecno to launch Five More Smartphones By The End Of 2019 News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching the Phantom 9 in July, Tecno is now planning to launch more devices by the end of this year. This move is made in order to increase its market share in India. The company's CEO Arijeet Talapatra shared a few details with Gizbot about the upcoming products during an exclusive interaction.

Shedding light on the upcoming devices, the company's CEO, Arijeet Talapatra revealed that, Tecno is planning to launch five more devices by the end of 2019. These smartphones will be launched in the sub-20k segment. Besides, the company will set up two more Surface-mount technology (SMT) lines in the Noida factory.

"We will be launching five smartphones by the end of this year, under Rs. 20,000," he said. We will also set up two more SMT lines in our Noida plant by the end of this year.

Apart from launching new devices, the company is planning to set up its manufacturing hub and research and development center in India to boost its manufacturing ecosystem.

"Overall Transsion is good in India but now we are planning to set up our manufacturing hub and Research and development center in the country by 2020," he informed Gizbot. Adding that, the company is already in talks with many state governments for the same.

Tecno Spark Series Launch In India

Meanwhile, the company has launched two new entry-level smartphones -- the Tecno Spark Go at Rs.5,499 and Tecno Spark 4 Air at Rs. 6,999 in India on Thursday.

The newly launched smartphones will be available at 35,000+ offline retail stores across the country starting August 29. Also, the company is providing a free Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs. 799 with the Spark Go.

On the specification front, the device features a 6.1" HD+ dot notch display coupled with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 85 percent screen-to-body ratio, as per the company claims. It is powered by the Helio A22, 2.0GHz quad-core processor and coupled with 2GB RAM.

Best Mobiles in India