Tecno Spark 4 With Triple-Rear Cameras Announced Starting At Rs. 7,999

Tecno has extended its budget smartphone lineup with the launch of the Spark 4 in India. This is the second device in the Spark 4 series. Previously, the company unveiled the Spark 4 in the country. As for the latest variant, it comes with a triple rear camera setup, a big HD+ display under Rs. 10,000. Here is everything you need to know:

Tecno Spark 4 Key Specs And Features

The budget smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It offers a peak brightness of 450nits and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a waterdrop notch that accommodates the selfie camera.

One of the major highlights is the triple-camera module at the rear. The sensors include a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a low-light camera sensor.

This is an upgrade over the dual-camera setup offered by the Tecno Spark 4 Air. To capture selfies, the device makes use of an 8MP camera. As for the camera features, you get AI HDR, AI beauty, Bokeh, AR stickers, PDAF, and eight scene modes. The selfie camera offers features like Wide-Selfie mode, Portrait, and AI beauty mode.

The device runs on a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. The Tecno Spark 4 has been announced in two different RAM and storage configurations - 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. It supports a microSD card (up to 128GB).

It is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock feature for biometric authentication. In terms of connectivity, the device offers a microUSB port, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The unit gets its backup from a 4,000 mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 4 India Pricing And Availability Details

The Tecno Spark 4 base model with 3GB RAM is priced at Rs. 7,999, while the 4GB RAM model will be retailing at Rs. 8,999. As for the color options, the 3GB RAM variant is announced in Royal Purple and Vacation Blue. The 4GB RAM option comes in Majestic Purple and Bay Blue colors. The device has already gone up for sale at the brick and mortar stores in India.

