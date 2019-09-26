ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tecno Spark 4 With Triple-Rear Cameras Announced Starting At Rs. 7,999

    By
    |

    Tecno has extended its budget smartphone lineup with the launch of the Spark 4 in India. This is the second device in the Spark 4 series. Previously, the company unveiled the Spark 4 in the country. As for the latest variant, it comes with a triple rear camera setup, a big HD+ display under Rs. 10,000. Here is everything you need to know:

    Tecno Spark 4 With Triple-Rear Cameras Announced Starting At Rs. 7,999

     

    Tecno Spark 4 Key Specs And Features

    The budget smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It offers a peak brightness of 450nits and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a waterdrop notch that accommodates the selfie camera.

    One of the major highlights is the triple-camera module at the rear. The sensors include a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a low-light camera sensor.

    This is an upgrade over the dual-camera setup offered by the Tecno Spark 4 Air. To capture selfies, the device makes use of an 8MP camera. As for the camera features, you get AI HDR, AI beauty, Bokeh, AR stickers, PDAF, and eight scene modes. The selfie camera offers features like Wide-Selfie mode, Portrait, and AI beauty mode.

    The device runs on a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. The Tecno Spark 4 has been announced in two different RAM and storage configurations - 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. It supports a microSD card (up to 128GB).

    It is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock feature for biometric authentication. In terms of connectivity, the device offers a microUSB port, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The unit gets its backup from a 4,000 mAh battery.

    Tecno Spark 4 India Pricing And Availability Details

    The Tecno Spark 4 base model with 3GB RAM is priced at Rs. 7,999, while the 4GB RAM model will be retailing at Rs. 8,999. As for the color options, the 3GB RAM variant is announced in Royal Purple and Vacation Blue. The 4GB RAM option comes in Majestic Purple and Bay Blue colors. The device has already gone up for sale at the brick and mortar stores in India.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: tecno news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue