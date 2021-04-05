Tecno Spark 7 With 6,000mAh Battery Launching On April 9 In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tecno is all set to launch a new device in the country. The launch of the Tecno Spark 7 smartphone will take place on April 9, 2021. The smartphone is already listed on Amazon India and will be exclusively available on the platform. However, the listing has not shared the exact timings of the launch. The upcoming smartphone is likely to be priced under Rs. 10,000. The device is expected to be available in three colour options, such as green, black, and blue.

Tecno Spark 7 Expected Specifications: Details

The Tecno Spark 7 smartphone is likely to have a 6.8-inch HD+ display, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It will also have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can be further increased via a microSD card.

The Tecno Spark 7 might run Android 11 OS and will have a 6,000 mAh battery, along with fast charging support. The smartphone will have a triple camera set up and is also expected to come with several video modes, such as Slow-Motion, Video Bokeh, Time Lapse, and more. Furthermore, the Tecno Spark 7 is likely to support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Type-C charging port. For security, there will be a fingerprint sensor.

Tecno Spark 6 Specifications

Previously, the company launched the Tecno Spark 6 that comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ display, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and 1640 x 720 screen resolution. It comes in one variant, such as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It runs Android 10 OS. The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W charger. Moreover, the Tecno Spark 6 smartphone has a quad-camera setup at the back. It supports 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP AI sensor, while upfront, it has an 8MP camera for selfies. For the unaware, Tecno also launched the Spark 6 Air and the Spark 6 Go under the Spark 6 series, so it would be interesting to see that it will bring more devices under the upcoming smartphone range or not.

