Tecno Spark 8C with 90Hz Display, Dual Cameras Announced: Price, Features, Availability

Tecno Spark series has brought in affordable smartphones with an attractive price tag. The company's latest series is the Tecno Spark 8, which brought in devices like the Tecno Spark 8 Pro, Spark 8P, and Spark 8T, apart from the vanilla variant. Now, we have the Tecno Spark 8C in the market that comes with several powerful specs.

Tecno Spark 8C Features

The new Tecno Spark 8C comes as a follow-up to the Spark 8T that debuted last month. The new smartphone includes mid-range features, including a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD. The display supports 720 x 1612 pixels HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the new Tecno Spark 8C is said to draw power from a Unisoc processor.

However, the precise details of the chipset are still under wraps. Reports suggest the Tecno Spark 8C gets its power from the Unisoc T606 chipset. The processor is paired with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB default storage, with a microSD card slot for further memory expansion. The Tecno Spark 8C runs Android 11 OS with HiOS custom skin on top.

The Tecno Spark 8C features a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. The other sensor includes an AI lens that's paired with an LED flash. Tecno has also included an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. The rear camera ships with features like bokeh, AI scene recognition, panorama, and more.

Other details on the Tecno Spark 8C include a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 10W standard charging support. The smartphone has the usual connectivity options like 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and so on. Tecno has also included DTS surround sound and NFC support.

Tecno Spark 8C Price, Availability

Presently, the Tecno Spark 8C price and availability are under wraps. We know the smartphone is available in two models of 2GB + 64GB and 3GB + 64GB. Tecno has included Turquoise Cyan, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, and Diamond Grey color options. It looks like the smartphone is limited to the Chinese market as of now.

The smartphone's global or India availability is still under wraps. With the smartphone launched now, more details are expected to surface.

