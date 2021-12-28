Tecno Spark 8 Pro India Launch Confirmed For December 29: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Tecno is highly anticipated to launch a new smartphone - the Tecno Spark 8 Pro in India. Now, the company has shared official teasers on social media to provide further details about the launch of this smartphone. Last month, Tecno smartphone went official in Bangladesh and now it looks like it will be launched in India soon.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro India Launch

Going by the official teasers of the smartphone shared by the Tecno Twitter handle, the smartphone could be launched in India on December 29. The new smartphone in the Spark series will be available via the online retailer Amazon India as the landing page is already live.

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro was unveiled in a single storage variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage space and it is priced at BDT 16,900 (approx. Rs. 14,700). We can expect the Indian variant to also be priced in the same range. Also, it could be launched in two colors - Interstellar Black and Komodo Island.

In comparison, the Tecno Spark 8 has been launched in the country in a single variant with 2GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 7,999.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro Specifications

When it comes to specs, the Tecno Spark 8 Pro Indian variant could have the same specs and features. Going by the same, the smartphone flaunts a 6.8-inch FHD+ Dot Notch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The device runs Android 11 topped with HiOS v7.6.

Under its hood, the Tecno Spark 8 Pro makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC teamed up with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage space. Also, there is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space.

For imaging, the Tecno Spark 8 Pro bestows a triple rear camera unit alongside a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor and an AI lens. Camera features of the Tecno smartphone include Super Night Mode 2.0 and Beauty 4.0 alongside a dual-LED flash unit. At the front, the Tecno Spark 8 Pro adorns an 8MP selfie camera with dual-LED flash.

Connectivity aspects of the Tecno Spark 8 Pro include a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, GPS, OTG, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. A 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support fuels the smartphone from within.

