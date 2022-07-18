Tecno Spark 9 With Helio 637 SoC, 6GB RAM Launched; Price & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Tecno Spark 9 smartphone has just been launched in the Indian market as announced by the brand earlier. The device has arrived in the country as a budget offering priced under Rs. 10,000. The Tecno Spark 9 is the successor to the Spark 8, which was launched last year. The design of the new phone is quite similar to the previous model.

Tecno Spark 9 Is A Budget Offering With Attractive Design

The Tecno Spark 9 is an affordable offering with an attractive design. The smartphone offers a waterdrop notch above the screen to house the selfie camera. There's an LED flash unit on the front for the front shooter, slim bezels on the top and sides, and a thick bottom bezel. At the rear, the device has a large square camera module, which houses the two cameras, the LED flash unit, and the fingerprint sensor.

Tecno Spark 9 Is Powered By The Helio G37 SoC

The Tecno Spark 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 processor, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, which can be further increased up to 512GB by inserting a microSD card. The handset comes with a 6.6-inch display bearing a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Software-wise, the device boots Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Tecno Spark 9 offers a 13MP primary camera on the back with an aperture of f/1.85. The main sensor is accompanied by a secondary AI-powered snapper and a dual-LED flash unit. For selfies and video calling purposes, there's an 8MP shooter with an aperture of f/2.0. The connectivity features include 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. A 5,000 mAh battery completes the list of specs.

Tecno Spark 9 Price In India, Colors

The Tecno Spark 9 has been priced competitively in India at Rs. 9,499. The phone comes in Sky Mirror and Infinity Black color variants. The device will be available to buy on Amazon India from July 23 as part of its latest Prime Day sale.

The Tecno Spark 9 will be competing against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Poco M2, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme C15, and the Xiaomi Redmi 9 in the Indian market.

