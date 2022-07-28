Tecno Spark 9T Launched In India; Costs Under Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Unveiled last month, the Tecno Spark 9T was launched in India today. It comes with slightly different specifications as compared to the global variant, which went official in Nigeria. It is the second smartphone in the Spark 9 series, which follows the recently launched regular variant - the Spark 9.

Tecno Spark 9T Price In India

The Tecno Spark 9T priced under Rs. 10,000 competes directly with similarly priced budget smartphones such as the Redmi 10, Realme C35 and others out there. The Spark 9T carries a price tag of Rs. 9,299 and is available in Atlantic Blue, Tahiti Gold, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan color options. The first sale of the new Tecno smartphone will debut on August 6 via Amazon India.

Tecno Spark 9T Specifications

Detailing its specifications, the Tecno Spark 9T bestows a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as seen in the budget offerings out there. At the rear, the Tecno smartphone features vertical stripes that run through the rear panel except for the camera module.

Under its hood, the Tecno Spark 9T bestows an octa-core MediaTek Helio H35 SoC. The processor is coupled with 4GB of RAM with support for 3GB of virtual RAM support and 64GB of storage space. On the photography front, the new budget smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary portrait lens, and an AI lens.

A 5000mAh battery powers the Tecno Spark 9T from within along with 18W fast charging support. The device runs Android 11 topped with HiOS 7.6, the company's custom ROM.

Tecno Spark 9 Specifications

Notably, the Tecno Spark 9 was also launched as a budget smartphone under the Rs. 10,000 price segment. It has almost similar specs such as a 13MP primary rear camera sensor, a fingerprint sensor, and a MediaTek Helio G37 processor. This device also supports 6GB of RAM and support for up to 5GB of virtual RAM. The device is priced at Rs. 9,499 and went on sale last week during the recently concluded Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.

