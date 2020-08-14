Tecno Spark Go 2020 With MediaTek Helio A20 Chipset Spotted On Google Play Console Listing News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno launched the Spark 6 Air last month. Now, the company seems to be launching another smartphone soon. Recently, the Tecno Spark Go 2020 has appeared on the Google Play Console listing suggesting some key specifications. The smartphone has been spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The listing reveals the frontside image of the device which confirms that the smartphone will have notch design for its front camera.

What To Expect?

According to the Google Play Console listing, the smartphone has a model number of 'TECNO-KE5'. In terms of display design, it is expected to offer a 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution for its screen. Under its hood, it is likely to get power from the quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 (MT6761D) SoC along with PowerVR GE8300 GPU. The device might offer a 2GB of RAM. There is no information regarding storage expansion of the device.

As per the image, the Tecno Spark Go 2020 will feature slim bezels on the side, a thick chin. The volume rocker and the power button expected to house on the right side of the phone. On the software front, the Tecno Spark Go 2020 will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The camera details, battery of the device are still unknown and the company has not yet confirmed the existence of the device.

Looking at the features of the phone, it looks like it will be launched as an entry-level phone. However, we cannot comment on anything without the company's confirmation.

To recall, the Tecno Spark 6 Air comes in a single variant (2GB RAM + 32GB) with a price tag of Rs. 7,999. The smartphone offers a massive 6,000 mAh battery, triple-rear camera, larger display. There is an additional storage expansion via a microSD card. The smartphone is offered in two color variants namely Comet Black and Ocean Blue.

