Tecno Spark Go 2023 India Launch Imminent: Price, Images, Specifications Leaked News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Tecno is on a launch spree lately in the Indian market. After the launch of the Tecno Phantom X2 flagship devices, the brand has moved its focus back to the budget segment. As per rumor mills, the brand is set to overhaul its Spark series of smartphones in India. It is expected to introduce the Tecno Spark Go 2023 smartphone soon in India.

The specifications, price, and images of the retail box of the Tecno Spark Go have surfaced on the internet, leaving nothing to the imagination. A report suggests that the smartphone is ready to be sold via offline channels. Let's take a look at the details available.

Tecno Spark Go 2023: Price (Leaked)

The leaked images reveal that the Tecno Spark Go 2023 will be available with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The report also reveals the price of the smartphone. The smartphone is said to carry a price tag of ₹6,999. It is a budget smartphone and will rival the likes of the Realme C30 and the Redmi A1+ in the Indian market.

Tecno Spark Go 2023: Features (Leaked)

As per the leaked information, the Tecno Spark Go 2023 smartphone will flaunt a 16.66cm display, which could be around 6.5 inches in size and most likely an LCD panel. The display might come with an HD+ screen resolution and a waterdrop notch at the top to house the selfie camera. The device is rumored to be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset.

In terms of optics, expect it to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13MP primary sensor and a secondary depth sensor. For biometrics, the device will support face unlock and will come with a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor. The device will get a USB Type-C port and will be backed by a 5000mAh battery.

