Tecno To Launch Two New Smartphones With 48MP Camera In February

Tecno, a smartphone brand of Transsion Holding, is all set to introduce a new smartphone in India. The company is likely to launch a new device in mid-February. The device will be available via offline stores, and it will cost you under Rs. 15,000.

"The new smartphone will have an AI Quad rear camera. It includes 48MP primary camera," sources close to the development told Gizbot. Sources further said that "The new Camon smartphone is expected to price under Rs. 15,000, and it will be available through offline stores."

However, there is no information about the operator tie-ups and cashback offers, but after considering the fact that most of the companies are doing the same. We can expect something from Tecno.

Tecno is very aggressive in terms of launching new smartphones in the country. In fact, the company has recently launched Spark Go Plus, which is priced at Rs. 6,299.

The newly launched Spark Go Plus comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display along with a waterdrop-style notch. There's a fingerprint scanner at the back. The smartphone is also an upgrade version of Spark Go, which the company launched last year. The Tecno Spark Go supports 3,000 mAh battery, whereas, the Spark Go Plus provides 4,000 mAh battery.

In terms of specification, Spark Go Plus features dual-SIM, Android Pie (Go Edition). The smartphone is powered with the MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor. Besides, there is a 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which users can expand up to 128GB via micro SD card.

On the imaging front, the Tecno Spark Go Plus comes with an 8MP AI Camera, dual flash, bokeh effect camera, and AI beauty mode. Besides, you'll get an 8MP camera at the front for selfies. In addition, the smartphone also has adjustable flashlight brightness, AI beauty mode, and portrait mode.

