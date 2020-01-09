Tecno Launches Spark Go With 6.52-Inch Dot-Notch Display News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tecno Mobiles has announced the launch of a new smartphone in India. The Tecno Spark Go Plus is priced at Rs. 6,299 and is available in two colors -- Hillier Purple and Vacation Blue. The newly launched is already available in all retail stores across the country.

As a part of the benefit, the company is offering a subscription of Gaana Plus for three months worth Rs. 297. It also includes a one-time screen replacement. Apart from that, the company is planning to launch more smartphones under the same price bracket.

Tecno Spark Go Plus: Features And Specifications

The newly launched smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ dot notch display along with 720x1600 pixels resolution. It supports MediaTek Helio A22 processor with 2GB RAM and 32 of storage. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock 2.0, and AI Read Mode. It runs Android 9.0 GO and powered by 4,000 mAh battery along with AI Saving and Safe Charging Feature.

On the imaging front, the Spark Go features only a single 8MP camera with an f/2 aperture and LED Flash at the back. You'll get an 8MP camera on the front.

The smartphones come with sensors like Proximity Sensor, G-Sensor, and Ambient Light Sensor. On the connectivity front, the smartphone features Dual VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/, non-hybrid SIM Slot, and USP port.

To recall, the company launched Spark Power in November last year. It features a .6.35-inch HD+2.5D curved glass, Helio P22 octa-core processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which you can expand up to 256GB through a microSD card.

Besides, you'll get face unlock and fingerprint sensor. It comes with a triple rear camera with 13MP, 8MP, and 2MP camera along with quad-LED flash. There's a 13MP camera for the selfies. For connectivity, this smartphone is offering dual SIM card slots and Wi-Fi.

