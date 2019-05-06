ENGLISH

    Thanks to UFS 3.0, OnePlus 7 Pro will be the fastest android smartphone

    OnePlus 7 Pro will launch on the 14th of May

    By
    |

    The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to offer a lot of industry-first features. For one, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be the first smartphone in the world to feature 2K OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a lot more.

    Thanks to UFS 3.0, OnePlus 7 Pro will be the fastest android phone

     

    OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau have officially confirmed that the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be the first set of smartphones in the world to feature UFS 3.0 storage module. UFS 3.0 is a storage module, designed especially for smartphones, which offers better read and write speed compared to UFS 2.1 or EMMC 5.1 storage module.

    The Samsung Galaxy Fold was expected to be the first device to launch with the UFS 3.0 storage standards, but the smartphone launch delayed due to the problems related to foldable display technology.

    What is UFS 3.0?

    UFS stands for Ultra Fast Storage, which is the golden standard when it comes to the mobile storage solution. According to a leaked benchmark, the UFS 3 offers 2278 MB/s read, and 1801 MB/s write speed, which is in-line with some of the M.2 SSD that we have tested in the past.

    With these kinds of numbers, the phone can run at a much faster rate, especially while opening apps and games. Though an end user might not be able to make notice a considerable difference, the speedier read and write speed will definitely enhance the overall smartphone usage experience.

     

    With a premium display (scored A+ on DisplayMate benchmark), faster UFS storage, premium design, and triple camera setup, the OnePlus 7 Pro looks like a real flagship smartphone, and can definitely compete against the Samsung Galaxy S10 or the Huawei P30 Pro with UFS 21 storage module. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the upcoming OnePlus smartphones like the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 9:39 [IST]
