Vodafone launches new plan for students

India's second largest telecom operator, Vodafone today announced its new plan called Campus Survival Kit in which the company is offering unlimited calls, 1GB/day for 84 days.

"Vodafone Campus Survival Kit offers unlimited calling and 1 GB daily data packs to the students. Each kit also contains a booklet of deals including recharge vouchers, discount coupons from Ola, Zomato and various other brands, plus a series of value for money life hacks," the company said.

Announcing the launch of Vodafone Campus Survival Kit, Alok Verma Business Head, Vodafone Delhi-NCR, said, "The beginning of college life opens a world of opportunities and experiences for youngsters. While they want to use their new found freedom to explore these opportunities, their tight pocket allowance proves challenging."

Alok Verma said, "To overcome this challenge, they are always looking for hacks and shortcuts to be resourceful and live life to the fullest. The Campus Survival Kit is an initiative to equip them with the great telco and nontelco deals and innovative value creating hacks to help them sail through their college life without compromising."

The company has also set up free Wi-Fi hot spots across north campus; these locations are primarily favorite hangout places for students like Hudson Lane, Kamla Nehru market are among the other locations where free Wi-Fi has been made available by Vodafone. In addition, Vodafone has a network of 110+ Wifi hotspots across Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, the company has recently launched a new plan of Rs 244 with benefits for 70 days.

Under the new plan, a user will get 1 GB of 3G or 4G data per day and unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone calls.

But there is a catch as this offer is only for new customers, existing customers cannot avail the same. Another catch with the offer is the validity of 70 days is available only for the first recharge. From the second recharge, the validity will fall to 35 days for the same amount.